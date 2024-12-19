Footage courtesy: BeinSports

Heung-min Son has scored directly from the corner to win what has been an absolutely thrilling League Cup tie between Tottenham and Manchester United.

Spurs took a lead in the 15th minute after Pedro Porro’s thunderous strike was parried away by the United goalkeeper, only for Dominic Solanke to score on the rebound.

The second half saw Spurs double their lead almost immediately, with Dejan Kulusevkski scoring in the 46th minute.

And eight minutes later, Dominic Solanke scored a brilliant goal to triple the advantage for the home side, putting them in a comfortable position.

However, the game was not quite done yet. Fraser Forster made two horrendous errors in a space of 7 minutes to gift Manchester United a way back into the tie. His first error saw Bruno Fernandes intercept his pass and lay it off for Zirzee for a simple tap in.

And minutes later, Diallo capitalised on his poor clearance to put the ball into back of the net to make 3-2.

However, Tottenham captain and Manchester United target Heung-min Son stepped up in the 88th minute to calm some nerves down for the home team. The South Korean took the corner and scored directly from it to everyone’s surprise. Despite the Manchester United goalkeeper’s protests, the goal stood.

Watch the goal below:

4-2 Tottenham. SON SCORES WITH A CORNER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! IT GOES STRAIGHT IN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/N3A1k0K4El — Winning-Goal (@WinningG0al) December 19, 2024

Tottenham reach their first semi-final under Ange Postecoglou

Manchester United did not give up and pulled another one back in the 94th minute through Jonny Evans’ brilliant header off a corner, but Ruben Amorim’s side ran out of time for another potential comeback.

Tottenham advance to their first semi-final of Ange Posecoglou era are set to be drawn against one of Arsenal, Liverpool or Newcastle United.

Despite not being their best in the Premier League, they have shown promise in the domestic competition and are now one win away from reaching Wembley.