Terms agreed: Chelsea already have smart £23m transfer done for summer 2025, player "on cloud nine"

Chelsea already have a deal done for next summer

Chelsea have reportedly already agreed terms with Jadon Sancho for his permanent transfer to Stamford Bridge next summer.

The Blues signed Sancho on loan from Manchester United a few months ago, and he’s started brightly in Enzo Maresca’s side this season.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have been delighted with Sancho, and the player himself has also been “on cloud nine” since leaving Man Utd for the west London giants.

The report explains that Chelsea would have triggered a permanent deal with a finish higher than 15th in the Premier League, which now seems all but certain.

It is therefore not too surprising to see that CFC have now reached an agreement with Sancho for his permanent contract with the club starting from next season.

Jadon Sancho looks a player reborn at Chelsea


Jadon Sancho in action for Chelsea

Sancho struggled badly at Man United but now looks back to his best in a Chelsea shirt, following on from an impressive loan spell at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of last season.

Chelsea fans will be delighted to see Sancho improving so much, as this will have initially looked like a bit of a risky signing for the club after his previous struggles in the Premier League.

Still, the England international finally looks full of confidence and seems to be enjoying the role Maresca has given him.

United fans must be wondering what went wrong with Sancho at Old Trafford, with their team now struggling as the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have also gone backwards.

It’s smart business by Chelsea, though, whose gamble looks to be paying off, with Phillips noting that the permanent deal for Sancho will only be £23m – potentially an absolute bargain.

