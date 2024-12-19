Leeds have shown interest in playmaker that’s hinted clubs are free to sign him in 2025

A Leeds United fan raises a scarf prior to the Championship match against Luton Town. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The next few weeks could be some of the most important in Leeds United’s season.

Ahead of the busy festive period when Daniel Farke‘s Leeds side play Oxford United, Stoke City, Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Hull City in a packed Championship calendar, the club need to put plans in place for when the January transfer window opens.

Any business done in the first month of 2025 is likely to author the second half of the season for the Elland Road outfit, so the board have to get things spot on to give Farke’s side a chance of going one better than last season.

Leeds have been urged not to make a fatal mistake in the January window, though one Leeds player could be on the move as Farke seeks to streamline his squad.

Leeds could sign playmaker in 2025

One player that’s hinted that his future is away from his current club, Lausanne, and who Leeds were allegedly interested in during last summer is Alvyn Sanches.

“My career plan is quite simple,” the player said to Sky Sports.

“As a young player, I have to have one: I want to finish the season with my club before being able to transfer to an intermediate club, allowing me to reach the highest level.”

Alvyn Sanches is of interest to Leeds

Sanches has nine goals and assists in 18 games so far this season (transfermarkt), and at 21 years of age, he represents someone who can help Leeds now, but also in the future.

A valuation of just €4m means that he should be well within the transfer budget of the Championship side, though as the player himself notes, he wants to see out the season at Lausanne.

Should Leeds then be promoted, they may decide against hiring a player that only seems to want to move to an “intermediate” club, meaning the all whites would just be a stepping stone at this point.