Leeds defender could be set to play his last game for club with move imminent

Max Wober reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and Middlesbrough FC. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

It’s sure to be another busy transfer window for Leeds, with defender, Max Wober, expected to be one of a number of players to depart the club in January.

Daniel Farke‘s time at Leeds United has been peppered with both incoming and outgoing transfers, as the all whites attempt to earn promotion from the Championship back to the Premier League.

Incredibly, the Elland Road outfit still remain on course for another title tilt, though just how close they manage to get this season is likely to depend on the strength of their business in January.

Max Wober set to leave Leeds in the new year

According to a report in Salzburger Nachtrichten, centre-back, Max Wober, is the subject of strong interest from his former side, RB Salzburg.

If a deal can be concluded, it would mean a return home to Austria for the 26-year-old, though it isn’t clear at this stage if it’s a move that Farke will accede to.

Daniel Farke will have final say on Max Wober

Whilst the Yorkshire-based club will have one eye on Financial Fair Play and also the club’s financial state more generally, the decision to let Wober leave or not is likely to be left to Farke.

The German will understand what he needs to help keep the team at a level which gives them the strongest chance of promotion come the business end of the season.

Leeds missed out by the closest of margins last season, both in terms of automatic promotion and then again in the Play-Off final.

Their conquerors on that day, Southampton, are already nine points adrift of safety this season, and are likely to drop straight back down into the Championship.

If Leeds do go up, that is what Farke will want to guard against, and arguably they’ll be better prepared to do with players like Max Wober in the squad.