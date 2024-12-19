Jamie Carragher makes big predictions for Liverpool in the Premier League and Champions League

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher thinks his old club will win the Premier League and Champions League double this season.

The Reds have made a flying start to the 2024/25 campaign under new manager Arne Slot, and it looks like they could be on course for a really memorable year.

Liverpool are currently top of both the Premier League table and the new-look Champions League table, and they’ve won every single one of their six games in Europe so far this term.

It surely won’t be easy to maintain this kind of form, but for now it’s perhaps not too surprising to see that Carragher thinks LFC have a real chance of winning both of the biggest competitions that they’re chasing.

Jamie Carragher’s big prediction for Liverpool’s season

Speaking on It’s Called Soccer, Carragher was asked to name his Champions League winner, and he went for Liverpool, saying he could see them winning the double.

Gary Neville, meanwhile, went with Barcelona or Inter Milan, so it seems he doesn’t quite share Carragher’s optimism about Liverpool.

Speaking earlier in the video, the two pundits also disagreed on the Premier League title winner, with Neville sticking his neck out and going for Arsenal to overtake Liverpool in the race to be champions of England.

Liverpool last won the Champions League in 2018/19 under Jurgen Klopp, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final that year, and they went on to win the Premier League title the following season.

For Slot to match that success so quickly would be an incredible achievement, with few expecting the Dutch tactician to make such a huge impact in his first year in charge after replacing a legendary figure like Klopp.

