West Ham eyeing £40m ideal Kudus replacement that Liverpool covet

Charles De Ketelaere of Atalanta celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Coppa Italia match against Cesena. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

West Ham plan to check on the situation of Atalanta’s young Belgian player Charles De Ketelaere over the coming weeks.

At 23 years of age, the player who can play on both the right wing or in midfield, would represent a versatile option for Julen Lopetegui, particularly if Mo Kudus does, ultimately, end up leaving the club.

Charles De Ketelaere is valued at around the £40m mark, with CaughtOffside sources noting that the Hammers could make a move for the player as early as the January transfer window.

Charles De Ketelaere of Atalanta looks on during the Serie A match against AC Milan. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images)

Liverpool to rival West Ham for Charles De Ketelaere

Liverpool are known to covet De Ketelaere and are believed to be preparing an offer of their own, which could suggest that Mo Salah won’t be extending his stay at Anfield.

The Reds see the 23-year-old as a player who can adapt quickly and prove himself in the Premier League.

Whilst there’s no confirmed news that Kudus or Lucas Paqueta will leave West Ham in January, Tim Steidten will have to be on his toes and quick to sign a replacement, should potential buying clubs move quickly as they look to take advantage of the Hammers’ perilous situation.

Arsenal have long-term interest in Charles De Ketelaere

Both clubs might find that they have competition for De Ketelaere’s services, however.

That’s because sources have also advanced that Aston Villa, Tottenham, Newcastle United, Manchester City and Arsenal are keeping a watching brief on how the situation develops.

Indeed, Arsenal’s interest in Charles De Ketelaere is long-term, with Mikel Arteta potentially looking to steal a march on his Premier League rivals.

Given that Atalanta currently sit atop the Italian top-flight, there’s little need for them to sell any players, and only a request from the players themselves to move on is likely to change the status quo.

