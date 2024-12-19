A general view as players of Manchester United participate in a minutes applause in memory of receptionist Kath Phipps, who passed away. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

When Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were left out of the Manchester United squad for the derby against Man City, it’s fair to say that the shockwaves reverberated throughout football.

Ruben Amorim, as is his wont, laid down the clearest marker yet that he isn’t a manager to be messed with, and any United star not willing to bend to his will doesn’t have a future at the club, no matter the name.

Marcus Rashford has underwhelmed for some months now, so much so that Paris Saint-Germain are no long interested, but Alejandro Garnacho‘s omission was perhaps the more surprising of the two.

Alejandro Garnacho set for Man United exit

CaughtOffside sources now understand that the Argentinian has since attracted interest from an as yet unnamed European club to sign him on loan from Red Devils with a £60m permanent purchase option.

Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, FC Bayern Munich, Chelsea, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Hilal are all rumoured to be interested, with one of them seeing Garnacho as their main transfer target to strengthen their squad due to his age and general performance levels.

Garnacho, who recently won the 2024 FIFA Puskas Award for his goal against Everton, would appear to have left Amorim unimpressed with his effort on the training pitch, resulting in that short, sharp shock of being left at home as United showed against Manchester City that they can cope without him and Rashford.

Man United can cope without Alejandro Garnacho

Garnacho’s contract at Manchester United was renewed until 2028, however, if Amorim remains unconvinced over the coming weeks, a player who has scored eight times and assisted for four more in the 24/25 campaign (transfermarkt) could find himself as persona non grata at Old Trafford.

For United supporters who might see this as the new broom sweeping clean and perhaps not the way that Amorim should be going about things, they only need remind themselves how well the Portuguese’s Sporting team did under his tutelage over the past couple of years.

The coach clearly isn’t for turning, so the United faithful will have to get used to trusting his process.