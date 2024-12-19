Man United legend thinks it’s “brilliant” that Man City and Pep Guardiola are struggling

Amad Diallo of Manchester United scores his team's second goal against Manchester City. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s perhaps no surprise to understand that one Man United legend is revelling in Pep Guardiola’s current troubles at Man City.

For years now, he’s been the King of the Premier League, leading his side to multiple trophy wins.

However, of late, Pep Guardiola’s stress levels, because of one win in 11 games, has been noticeable.

Pep Guardiola’s struggles providing amusement for Man United legend

That hasn’t bothered Paul Scholes, who showed no mercy during a conversation on The Overlap podcast.

“I don’t think there was much quality in the game, probably one of the worst derbies for years,” he said about the Super Sunday match.

“It’s just a struggle to see City at the minute.”

Despite seeming to acknowledge Man City‘s woes, he quickly doubled down.

“It’s not a struggle, it’s brilliant to be fair. There’s no light at the end of the tunnel […] I don’t see where the next win is coming from.”

Amorim in the ascendancy as Guardiola’s stress continues

It was a game that saw Marcus Rashford dropped by Ruben Amorim, as well as Alejandro Garnacho not being handed a place in the Man United match day squad.

The bottom line for Guardiola and his serial winners is that they need to find their mojo and quickly.

At present, they find themselves fifth in the English top-flight table and nine points behind leaders, Liverpool, in the table.

Their next four fixtures across the festive period are against Aston Villa, Everton, Leicester City and West Ham United, all of which are winnable, with respect to that quartet.

However, the way in which City are playing at present means that there are no guarantees, and Scholes will almost certainly continue to enjoy their downfall should that be the case.