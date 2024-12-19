“Embarrassment” claim made by Gary Neville as he makes prediction about Marcus Rashford transfer

Gary Neville and Marcus Rashford (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images, YouTube)

Gary Neville has weighed in on the Marcus Rashford transfer saga at Manchester United, suggesting the Red Devils will want to avoid the “embarrassment” of losing him to a rival.

Rashford hasn’t been at his best for a year or so now, but when he is on his game the England international can be one of the top attacking players in Europe.

Neville has perhaps suggested that will be playing on Man Utd’s mind when it comes to selling Rashford, as they won’t want to risk seeing him get back to his best at another big Premier League club.

The 27-year-old can surely still turn his career around, and there will surely be top clubs tempted to gamble on him, even if it’s been a while since he showed what he’s really capable of.

Neville is probably right, though, that MUFC will be very careful about who they let him join, just to save themselves embarrassment further down the line.

Gary Neville on Marcus Rashford’s future

Speaking on today’s episode of The Overlap, Neville said: “I think he’ll (Rashford) get a big club because there is a pedigree there…

“I don’t think United will want an embarrassment on their hands – they’ll probably want him abroad.”

Neville and the other pundits then went on to debate if Rashford would be good enough to make an impact at Arsenal or another top club.

It’s fair to say there was some disagreement, with Ian Wright seeming positive about what Rashford could still achieve at the highest level, while Jamie Carragher admitted he was doubtful.

Rashford hasn’t been the most consistent performer throughout his time at Old Trafford, but it’s also hard to know how he might have fared in a more settled and stable team, with plenty of big names struggling in this chaotic period for MUFC.