Jamie Carragher admits Manchester United have a “problem” in the Marcus Rashford saga

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said it was an easy decision for Ruben Amorim to drop Marcus Rashford from the Manchester United squad this weekend.

With Rashford under-performing, Carragher feels it was not actually that big a call from Amorim to leave the 27-year-old out of his team, though he admits the club now have a problem when it comes to offloading him.

Rashford himself has come out and said publicly that he’s ready for a new challenge, in an interview with Henry Winter, but one imagines Man Utd might struggle to find buyers for a high earner who’s not performed for over a year now.

Still, Carragher feels that is United’s problem rather than Amorim’s, even though it was put to him that the Portuguese tactician might not have helped himself by questioning the player’s attitude.

Amorim made it clear that both Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were left out of the Manchester Derby because he wants to see more from them in training, but Carragher insists the manager has to be able to do that and rely on other key figures at the club to deal with the rest.

Marcus Rashford axe an easy decision, says Jamie Carragher

“I think the decision for Amorim was actually very easy and I think it’s one of them where it makes him look really powerful and really strong,” Carragher said on It’s Called Soccer.

“He sends a message but he’s not actually losing anything in the team. I’m not sure Rashford improves the team certainly in the current setup … so I think in some ways it was almost like an open goal, or an easy win for the manager.

Sometimes when we see players or managers make this decision, and they’ll take a big name player out – it sends a message, and they think ‘you know what, I’m

going to take the risk’ … ‘I’m going to this is for the greater good, I’m sending a message to the squad, I might lose something in this game today but I’m prepared to put up with that and accept it.’

“I don’t think you’re are losing anything if Rashford’s not playing – he’s not that good.”

He added: “It’s man United’s problem, I don’t think it’s the manager problem. He’s new in the door – the the club have to provide him with funds to get Manchester United back again.

“He didn’t give Marcus Rashford the contract – this is Manchester United’s problem, and I would imagine if he continues to show a bad attitude he’ll be saying ‘I don’t want him in my squad’ – you have to deal with that, and you have to make basically pay him off, whatever you need to do, you need to move him on, because he’s not part of my plans and that’s a club problem rather than the manager problem.”