“We are at a crucial point” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on major Man United transfer saga

Marcus Rashford and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images, YouTube)

Fabrizio Romano has said the Marcus Rashford transfer saga now looks to be at a “crucial” point as the Manchester United star could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

There has been plenty of speculation about Rashford’s future in recent weeks, while the player himself has now also spoken out to admit he thinks it’s time for a new challenge.

Ruben Amorim surprisingly left the England international out of his matchday squad for the Manchester Derby at the weekend, and it’s perhaps hard to see a way back for him now.

It will be interesting to see what happens next with Rashford, and Romano has suggested it’s not looking like a crucial point in this story, as per his YouTube video below…

It’s still not clear if Rashford has any particularly concrete suitors, but Romano has named La Liga as a preferred destination for the 27-year-old.

Marcus Rashford transfer: Could the Man United star be Spain-bound?

Rashford has been linked with Atletico Madrid in a report from TBR Football, so perhaps that will be one to watch, but it’s also early days in this saga.

One imagines there’ll be plenty of other big clubs interested in a talent like Rashford, who looks like he just needs a change of scene after a slump in form in the last year or so.

Romano has made it clear that none of these recent developments with Rashford are actually that surprising, as the feeling from inside the club for some time now has also been that it could soon be time to part ways.

Rashford came up through United’s academy and had a good few years as a key player for the team, but it now looks like it would be the best for everyone involved if he moved on.

United have been linked with some big-name replacements in case Rashford does leave.