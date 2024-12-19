Revealed: Man United’s Marcus Rashford stance could jeopardise two potential Arsenal transfers

Luis Enrique and Marcus Rashford (Photo by Matthias Hangst, Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain have their sights set on a number of big-name attacking players, including Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, and two Arsenal transfer targets.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that PSG remain keen on Rashford after previously holding talks with him in the past, though there could now be an issue with agreeing a deal.

Man Utd want £50m to let Rashford go, but his recent dip in form and public criticism from Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim will likely mean clubs aren’t willing to pay quite that much.

CaughtOffside have been told that PSG could be interested in Rashford, but not at that price, and so the Ligue 1 giants are looking at a number of other attacking talents.

PSG looking at Viktor Gyokeres as Marcus Rashford alternative

Viktor Gyokeres is one of the names on PSG’s list, and he’s undoubtedly one of the most exciting attacking players in world football right now after a stunning record of 70 goals in just 75 games during his time with Sporting Lisbon.

As well as Gyokeres, PSG are also considering Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha, and it’s fair to say all of those probably look a lot more tempting than Rashford does right now.

Gyokeres has also been looked at by Arsenal in recent times, and the Gunners urgently need a top striker like that to come in as an upgrade on unconvincing players like Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Cunha is another similar player on Arsenal’s radar at the moment, so the north London giants will probably be hoping PSG can find a way to sign Rashford and leave those two players available.

Still, PSG have the resources to go after pretty much whoever they want, so there’s no need for them to settle on Rashford just because he looks like becoming an interesting opportunity on the market.