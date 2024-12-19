Ruben Amorim says one Manchester United player is “upset” with him

Alejandro Garnacho and Ruben Amorim of Man United (Photo by Michael Regan, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has provided an update on Alejandro Garnacho after dropping the young Argentine winger for the big game against Manchester City at the weekend.

Both Garnacho and Marcus Rashford were left out of the matchday squad for the Manchester Derby, failing to even make the bench as the Red Devils won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Garnacho hasn’t been at his most consistent best this season, and it seems Amorim is aware that he’s “upset” the player by axing him for such an important game.

Still, the Portuguese tactician will no doubt be hoping to get a reaction out of the youngster, and it seems that might be working quite well so far.

See below as Amorim is quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano as saying Garnacho is now training well, even if he’s not too happy with his manager’s decision…

??? Rúben Amorim: “Garnacho is doing really good, he trained really well”. “He seems a little bit upset with me and that is perfect! I was really, really happy because I would do the same”. “He is ready for this game”. pic.twitter.com/9ty3fkdee2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 19, 2024

Has Ruben Amorim made the right decision with Alejandro Garnacho?

Garnacho is a fine talent on his day, but he’s also perhaps someone who needs the occasional reminder that his place in the team is far from guaranteed.

The 20-year-old could go on to have a big career at Old Trafford, but he needs to have the right mentality as well as the right natural ability.

Amorim could be a good manager for Garnacho, as it seems he’s not scared to make it clear just how high he expects the standards to be.

MUFC fans will hope Garnacho can use his disappointment at being left out in a positive way going forward, while it could also work out well to have the rest of the squad well aware that anyone’s at risk of losing their place.

Amorim hasn’t had the easiest start since becoming United manager, but there have been some signs of progress, particularly with that late comeback win away to City.