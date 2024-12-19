Sources: Club confident of signing Liverpool star, contact made over another transfer

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Theo Hernandez (Photo by Dan Mullan, Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Sources have revealed to CaughtOffside that Real Madrid are increasingly confident of signing Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold next summer.

The England international is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield, and though there has not yet been a final decision on his future, it seems that there is optimism from Madrid’s end about this deal.

CaughtOffside understands that both Liverpool and Real Madrid have made contract offers to Alexander-Arnold, with both clubs offering deals of four years plus the option of a fifth.

It might be some time before we learn Alexander-Arnold’s final decision, but Real feel confident about getting this deal done after doing a lot of legwork on landing a top class signing at right-back.

Real Madrid also want a new left-back signing

As well as Alexander-Arnold, Los Blancos are also keen on strengthening at left-back, and have some big names in their sights in that position as well.

Another player who could be a free agent in the summer is Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, though there’s now the sense that this deal is slipping away from Real Madrid, with the Canada international increasingly open to signing a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

CaughtOffside understands this has led the Spanish giants to make contact with the entourage of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez.

The Frenchman is another top player who could surely strengthen this Madrid side, and it would be a superb summer if they were able to bring in both him and Alexander-Arnold as their new full-backs.

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope there’s still some for things to change with Alexander-Arnold, however, as it’s going to be hugely challenging to replace the 26-year-old.

Alexander-Arnold has been a star performer for LFC since rising up through the club’s academy, and he would surely play an important part in their future plans, so the club will surely do all it can to stop a move to the Bernabeu materialising.