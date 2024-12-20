Arne Slot urges Trent Alexander-Arnold to ‘understand’ important message amid Liverpool doubts

Trent Alexander-Arnold takes instruction from Arne Slot. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has urged Trent Alexander-Arnold to ‘understand’ he cannot become a true legend of the game without the help of his teammates.

Alexander-Arnold has been vocal recently about wanting to be remembered as an icon and one of the greatest right-backs ever to play the game.

The England international isn’t far off that status already after notching 19 goals and 84 assists in 330 appearances for Liverpool to date, helping the club win Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles.

Of course, Alexander-Arnold’s Anfield contract is set to expire in the summer, with Real Madrid heavily linked with a move for the 26-year-old.

A move to the Santiago Bernabeu would likely go a long way toward helping Alexander-Arnold achieve his personal goal, even if he’s already at one of the world’s most iconic clubs.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Slot urges Liverpool star to ‘understand’ team message

Slot loves Alexander-Arnold’s ambition and sees it as the sign of an elite player.

However, the Dutchman has urged the defender to remember that football is about more than individuals, with even the very best having to ‘put the team first’ to achieve greatness.

“I definitely like this in a player. I think this is something every player must have if you play at this level, if you don’t have this you probably don’t play at this level,” Slot told Sky Sports.

“As long as they understand that they need the team to be special as an individual. As long as they put the team first and as a result be special themselves, that is what they all do – including Trent.

“All the top players have this, they want to be special, they want to be the best. If that’s not what you have I think it is so hard to put the effort in to stay fit, to be good every three days.

“You always see them during the game and you probably think ‘What a life these players have’ and it is true, they have a great life, but they have to put a lot of work in to be able to at their best every three days.

“That is not given to everyone, that mentality and discipline, and therefore that’s the mentality of a top player and part of that is you need and want to be the best possible player in your position or the best player in the world.”