Arsenal’s condition of signing Man United star Marcus Rashford has emerged

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is linked with a move away from Old Trafford after the player revealed his desire of a new challenge.

The English attacker was dropped from the squad for the Manchester derby and since then, his future at the club has become a doubt.

A number of Premier League clubs are being linked with the Man United star and one of them is Arsenal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the transfer saga is at a crucial point as far as Rashford’s exit from the club is concerned.

According to The i Paper, Arsenal will only sign Rashford from Man United if the deal makes financial sense for him.

The Gunners are currently struggling to perform and goal scoring and goal creation has been their problem this season.

Their last Premier League outing against Everton showed that the Gunners lack depth and quality in attack.

Both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli have struggled this season and a player like Rashford is someone who could interest manager Mikel Arteta.

Marcus Rashford to leave Man United for Arsenal?

The Spanish manager has previously signed Havertz from one of his rivals and it remains to be seen if Rashford could be the other one.

Rashford’s talent and quality is undeniable but all he needs to focus now on is football and stay away from controversies off the pitch.

A manager like Arteta can bring the best out of him like he has done with many players at the Emirates Stadium.

Due to his reported £300,000-a-week wages, his potential transfer to Arsenal could be a massive doubt.

The 27-year-old is a versatile player who could play on either wing or upfront and Arteta would love to have a player like him in the team at the moment.

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid could be another option for Rashford who is heading towards an exit from the club soon.