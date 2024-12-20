Report: Arsenal expected to part ways with 25-year-old player next year

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expected to make changes to his squad again next year.

The Gunners have struggled to perform this season and after challenging for the Premier League title for the last two seasons, they are looking out of ideas this season.

Arteta will have to make changes to his squad and improve the over all quality of the squad.

The likes of Raheem Sterling and Neto will leave the club next year after their loan spells end but some of the permanent players could also be shown the exit door at the Emirates Stadium.

Reiss Nelson, who left the club to join Fulham on loan in the summer, is set to leave the club in the summer transfer window of 2025, according to the Daily Mail.

His current deal at Arsenal runs until 2027 but the Gunners have made up their mind to allow the player to leave the club next year.

It is understood that once he returns from his loan spell to the Emirates Stadium, it will be difficult for him to make a place in the starting line up at the club.

Even as a rotation player, he will not be used enough by Arteta and that means that his exit is inevitable.

Reiss Nelson has no future at Arsenal

The 25-year-old has scored two goals in 13 appearances for Fulham this season and that will not be enough to earn him a place in the Arsenal squad next season.

It is better that Nelson leaves the Gunners and starts a new chapter in his career elsewhere since opportunities will be limited under Arteta.

The North London side need new options in their wide positions and it is clear that someone is needed as a back-up of Bukayo Saka as well as a possible replacement of Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian has struggled to perform in the last 18 months and the left side of the Arsenal attack has been a cause of huge concern for the management.

They are highly likely to be in the market to sign new players and particularly in the wide positions to add depth and quality to the squad.

Another player expected to leave the club at the end of the season is defender Kieran Tierney.