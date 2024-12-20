(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Las Palmas’ attacking sensation Alberto Moleiro, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Gunners are said to be ready to activate the 21-year-old’s €60 million (£50 million) release clause, with an official announcement expected in the coming months. If completed, the deal would mark a significant addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad as they aim to strengthen their attacking options.

Alberto Moleiro: Spain’s rising star

A product of the Las Palmas academy, Moleiro, who was previously linked with a move to Liverpool, has garnered attention for his versatility and technical prowess. Capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or winger, he has drawn comparisons to Barcelona legend Andrés Iniesta due to his exceptional close control, vision, and creativity.

Moleiro’s ability to unlock defences with pinpoint passing and dynamic dribbling makes him a constant threat in the final third. This season, he has scored four goals in 17 league appearances, taking his career tally to 11 goals and 13 assists in 128 games across all competitions.

Despite sitting third in the Premier League table with 30 points, Arsenal’s season has been underwhelming by their own high standards. The Gunners trail second-placed Chelsea by four points and league leaders Liverpool by six, with the Reds having a game in hand.

Coming into the campaign, Arsenal were tipped as one of the title favourites alongside Manchester City. However, while City have struggled this season, Arsenal have also failed to capitalise, raising questions about their consistency.

Moleiro’s signing signals Arsenal’s ambition to remain competitive both domestically and in Europe. The 21-year-old is expected to bring creativity and a spark to Arteta’s attack, complementing a squad that already boasts young talents like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The reported move shows the Gunners’ intent to build for the future while maintaining their status as challengers in England. If Moleiro can translate his La Liga form to the Premier League, Arsenal could find themselves with another gem to drive their ambitions forward.

The signing of Alberto Moleiro could influence Arsenal’s pursuit of other attacking options, with the Gunners also linked to Marcus Rashford and Ademola Lookman. Given Moleiro’s young age, it remains uncertain whether Arsenal plan to integrate the Spaniard into the first team immediately or view him as a long-term prospect. This leaves the door open for a more immediate addition to bolster their attack.