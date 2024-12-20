Jamie Carragher has a warning for Real Madrid linked Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has issued a warning to Trent Alexander-Arnold regarding the possibility of him joining Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

Carragher emphasised that Liverpool fans would find it “hard to accept” such a move, especially given Alexander-Arnold’s homegrown status.

The Liverpool star, who is integral to the team’s success, has been a standout performer, and his departure would be a significant blow to the club’s future plans.

Carragher’s comments come as Liverpool enjoy a strong season under the management of Arne Slot, sitting at the top of the Premier League, two points ahead of second-placed Chelsea, and also leading the Champions League group stage table.

With Alexander-Arnold entering the final year of his contract at the club, questions have been raised about his long term future.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the England international but Carragher has some reservations over the potential transfer.

Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column:

“My team-mate Michael Owen had one year left on his contract when he joined Real from Liverpool in 2004. He too was in a struggling Liverpool team with a new manager coming in – Rafael Benítez – and a good deal of uncertainty.

“Again Real paid only £8 million for a footballer who was worth much more. Michael’s time at Manchester United later in his career would have done more damage to his legacy but still – the terms of his departure to Real did not help.

“That is the biggest issue for Trent – the free transfer. As with Macca [Steve McManaman], the supporters will feel that the club are losing an £80 million player for nothing, and they will not like it. My advice to Trent would be to sign a new deal, with a reasonable buyout clause, that will give the club some value if Real or anyone else decide to meet it.

“The fans’ attitude towards Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, both also out of contract in the summer, is not the same as it is for Trent. There are lots of reasons for that but a big part of that is the local-boy factor. The feeling is that playing for Liverpool should be the ultimate ambition for a Liverpool lad. It was that way for Macca, Michael [Owen], Stevie [Steven Gerrard] and myself and it will be the same for Trent and Curtis Jones.”

Is Trent Alexander-Arnold’s time at Liverpool over?

It appears like the right-back has made up his mind to leave the Premier League leaders.

He has achieved everything he could at Liverpool and now he feels like the time is right for a new chapter in his career.

A move to Real Madrid in Spain would reunite him with his best friend Jude Bellingham while also give him the chance to compete to win the Champions League every single season.

His departure would naturally be a big blow to the Merseyside club who would lose the player for free when they could have received a record fee for a defender in other circumstances.

Carragher has a point about how the fans would feel but the players have almost always listened to their heart when deciding their future and for Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid present an ideal opportunity.

