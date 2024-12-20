Chelsea tipped to complete stunning transfer of Aston Villa star

Chelsea are having a brilliant season under manager Enzo Maresca.

Nobody expected the Blues to be a part of the Premier League title race but they have surprised with their performances this season.

They are currently just two points behind league leaders Liverpool and they have shown signs of improvements in almost all the positions.

However, there is one concern for Maresca and that is the goalkeeping position.

Robert Sanchez has been far from impressive for the Premier League giants this season and his shaky behaviour at the back is a cause of huge concern for the defenders and the manager.

Football pundit Darren Bent has suggested that Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez should join Chelsea if Villa fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Martinez has been a key figure for Villa since joining, and his impressive record of 60 clean sheets in 181 appearances speaks to his ability as a top goalkeeper.

Chelsea are a club that have struggled with consistency in recent years, particularly with their goalkeeper situation.

The team have relied on players like Kepa Arrizabalaga and, more recently, Sanchez, but neither have truly settled the goalkeeper position.

Martínez could be seen as a potential upgrade, especially given his strong performances in both the Premier League and international competitions, where he has been a vital player for Argentina.

Bent told talkSPORT (18 December): “I wonder if they don’t get the Champions League, I know he signed a new contract, but could he go? He could play for any team he wanted to, Chelsea could get him.”

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to Chelsea?

If Villa does not secure a spot in the Champions League next season, it’s possible that players like Martinez could consider moves to bigger clubs offering the chance to compete at the highest level, especially if Villa can’t match the ambitions of top-tier clubs.

The goalkeeper has five years remaining on his current contract at the club and signing him would not be easy for any buyer.

The new deal would likely raise his market value significantly, and Villa would be in a strong position to demand a hefty transfer fee if they were willing to sell.

Moreover, Martinez’s commitment to Villa suggests he’s content with the club for the foreseeable future, making a transfer less likely unless there’s a significant shift in circumstances.

