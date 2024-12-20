BBC pundit Chris Sutton. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Chris Sutton believes Cole Palmer will prove the difference when Chelsea travel to Everton this weekend.

The Blues head to Goodison Park for the last time — unless the two sides are drawn together in the cups — on Sunday looking to extend their eight-game winning streak across all competitions.

That run includes five consecutive Premier League victories, lifting Chelsea to second in the table, just two points behind Liverpool.

However, Chelsea will be well aware that Everton will pose a serious test of their mettle.

Despite sitting 16th in the table, the Toffees are second only to Liverpool (7) for clean sheets this season (6), with four of those shutouts coming in their last five games — including a 0-0 draw away at Arsenal last time out.

Everton are unbeaten in their last five games at Goodison Park and although they’ve only scored seven times during that run, they’ve only conceded twice.

Cole Palmer to deliver the goods for Chelsea?

Sean Dyche’s men will undoubtedly force a tight game on Sunday.

However, according to Sutton, Cole Palmer will prove the difference — the England star already has 11 goals and six assists to his name in the Premier League this season.

Tipping Chelsea for a 2-1 win, Sutton wrote in his predictions column for BBC Sport: “The takeover at Everton has gone through now so there will probably be some speculation about Sean Dyche’s future, but they would get rid of him now at their peril.

“Basically, if they want to stay in the Premier League this season then they have to keep him as manager.

“Dyche’s Everton side are not tearing up any trees but they showed in the draw at Arsenal how resolute they are – they are awkward and difficult to break down.

“Even so, you can’t back against Chelsea right now, with the confidence they are playing with and the winning run they are on.

“I’ve gone for three away wins already this week, which is a bit risky, but this has to be number four.

“In FPL, Cole Palmer has some really hot streaks where he picks up lots of points and also some runs where he is much quieter.

“I am backing him to come good this weekend in FPL and the real thing and play a big part in another Chelsea victory.”