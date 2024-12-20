(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham attacker Wilson Odobert’s difficult start to life at the club continues as the young winger remains sidelined following surgery for a hamstring injury.

Injury expert Dr. Rajpal Brar has shed light on Odobert’s recovery timeline, suggesting that the player might return to action by late February if all goes well.

Wilson Odobert: Frustrating start at Spurs

Signed from Burnley in the summer, the 20-year-old Odobert impressed on his Tottenham debut with a thrilling performance in the 4-0 Premier League win over Everton. However, his momentum was derailed after suffering a hamstring injury during the League Cup victory over Coventry City.

Despite making a brief comeback in Spurs’ Europa League match against AZ Alkmaar, his injury was aggravated, forcing the winger to undergo surgery in mid-November.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has since confirmed that Odobert will miss a significant portion of the season, having already been absent for 20 matches.

Discussing the young winger’s injury, injury expert Dr.Brar stated that if all goes well after his surgery, he could be back before the end of February.

However, if the player suffers another setback during rehab, he will be out for a significantly longer time.

Speaking to Tottenham News, Dr.Brar said:

“Considering he had surgery in mid-November, the best-case return would be around the end of February, and the worst case would be another setback during rehab that has him out for significantly longer.”

“At this stage, it may be too early to gauge whether or not he’s on track to return come the end of February.”

“I still do not see him back in training until the start of February.”

Ange Postecoglou takes depleted Tottenham side to League Cup semis

Despite their injury woes, Postecoglou’s depleted Tottenham squad delivered a thrilling 4-3 victory against Manchester United yesterday to secure a place in the League Cup semi-finals. The dramatic win was capped by Heung-min Son’s incredible late winner directly from a corner.

Tottenham now face Liverpool in the semi-finals as they look to reach the first final of Postecoglou’s tenure.