“I want to leave” – Enzo Maresca makes double Chelsea revelation

Enzo Maresca has named two players Chelsea are likely to sell in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Blues have one of the biggest squads in the Premier League right now after a few years of lavish spending.

That finally seems to be paying dividends under Maresca, who currently has Chelsea second in the Premier League, just two points behind leaders Liverpool.

However, one side effect is that a number of players have endured severely restricted minutes this season.

Enzo Maresca confirms two players could leave Chelsea in January

Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are two such players.

The former is yet to even feature in a matchday squad in Premier League and Uefa Conference League play, managing just 45 minutes in the EFL Cup against Barrow in September.

The latter, meanwhile, has started once in the Conference League alongside another three substitute appearances, while coming off the bench late in that match against Barrow.

Like Chilwell, Chukwuemeka hasn’t featured in a single Premier League matchday squad.

Maresca has sympathy with the out-of-favour duo and has admitted the club will look to ‘find a solution’ to their situation in January.

“There are players that unfortunately didn’t play a lot with us in all the competitions, like Chilwell, like Carney,” Maresca told reporters (via BBC Sport).

“Probably they’re the first that will want to leave because they work every day because they want to play. If they don’t play probably they are thinking to leave.

“Each player has a different situation so we’ll see if anyone knocks the door and says I want to leave. We’ll try to find a solution.”

