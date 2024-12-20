Eric Garcia of FC Barcelona looks on as he warms up with teammates. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Newcastle are looking at out-of-favour Barcelona defender, Eric Garcia, as a potential January replacement for Jamaal Lascelles.

Eddie Howe has had injury problems with his centre-backs this season, and whilst Jamaal Lascelles has always been a key part of his plans, now could be the right time for Eric Garcia to step into the breach at St. James’ Park.

The Spaniard is out of favour under Hansi Flick at Barcelona, and could well consider a move to the Premier League as a sound option.

Eric Garcia is wanted by Newcastle

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle see Garcia as the ideal replacement for Lascelles, and he would certainly give the Magpies some needed strength in depth in that area.

Newcastle’s failure to sign Marc Guehi is an indication of where Howe wants to improve in terms of the make up of his squad, and it was rumoured months ago that Garcia would be surplus to requirements at Barcelona, which has proved to be the case.

Eric Garcia is surplus to requirements at Barcelona

Football Transfers note that Barcelona will allow Garcia to leave for as little as €25m, which is a bargain when compared to the fees being quoted in the summer for Guehi et al.

As Newcastle continue to try to get to grips with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, it’s a deal that could well make sense to them financially as well as in a squad sense.

The 23-year-old certainly has the requisite top-flight experience to be able to slot straight into the Magpies back line, and the question that Eddie Howe and his backroom staff should be asking themselves is ‘why wouldn’t we sign the player?’

With the January transfer window opening in less than a fortnight, Newcastle need to position themselves to ensure a swift conclusion to any deal should it happen.