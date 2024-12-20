Farke lays the law down with one Leeds player needing to work much harder to impress

Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, seen entering the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match against Middlesbrough. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

With automatic promotion potentially at stake later in the season, Daniel Farke has laid the law down to certain players regarding their efforts in training.

Leeds missed out last season by a whisker, both automatically and via the play-offs, and if they want to get out of the Championship at the second time of asking, then clearly some of Daniel Farke‘s first-team staff need to dig in and put some extra work in.

Daniel Farke has left Leeds player in no doubt what’s required in training

During his press conference on Thursday, Farke was asked about Patrick Bamford, who hasn’t started a league game this season (transfermarkt).

“It is beneficial for him to work on fitness in training,” the manager said to gathered media including representatives from CaughtOffside.

“Several weeks back in training. Works on his fitness, sharpness. A fit Patrick Bamford is a good option.”

With one Leeds defender set to leave the club and Leeds vice-captain almost certain to follow him out of Elland Road, Farke has other problems to concern himself with too.

Patrick Bamford knows what Daniel Farke wants from him

From Bamford’s point of view, he will now understand completely why his manager has consistently left him out this season, and what he needs to do if he wants to earn himself a starting spot in the second half of the campaign.

At 31 years of age, it’s a big ask for the striker, but he hasn’t gone from hero to zero in the space of a few months.

He still has something to offer the club, and Farke is sure to know that, however, if he’s not showing the desire on the training pitch, then the German is well within his rights to keep him on the sidelines.