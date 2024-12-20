Noussair Mazraoui of Manchester United. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Gabriel Agbonlahor has described Tottenham Hotspur’s EFL Cup quarter-final win over Manchester United as like watching ‘two sets of clowns’.

The Lilywhites took a 3-0 lead thanks to a Dominic Solanke brace either side of Dejan Kulusevski’s 46th-minute strike.

But Spurs very nearly fell prey to another characteristic collapse, with Fraser Forster at fault for two United goals in nine minutes.

The drama continued from there, with Son Heung-min scoring direct from a corner, while Jonny Evans netted another for United deep into second-half stoppage time.

Eventually, Spurs held out for a 4-3 win, securing their place in the semi-finals, where they’ll face Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Gabriel Agbonlahor blasts Spurs vs Man Utd ‘clown’ show

Thursday’s clash was high on drama but low on defensive quality, with the match leaving those watching on at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium utterly baffled.

It wasn’t just supporters, however, with Agbonlahor blasting the ‘clown-like’ defending of Spurs and Man Utd.

“It was like two sets of clowns playing each other. The defending… Spurs going forward were very good,” the former Aston Villa striker told talkSPORT on Friday.

“Manchester United woke up a little bit in the second half thanks to some mistakes from Forster, but the defending, wow.

“I hammered Southampton’s defence, but wow. I don’t blame Forster at all, I blame the manager and the rest of the players.”

On Forster’s mistake-laden performance, Agbonlahor continued: “Forster, how long has he been around now, he’s 37. He’s always been a shot-stopper, he’s never been a keeper to play with his feet.

“I played with so many goalkeepers that if they were playing now they’d be exactly like Forster. They don’t want it.”