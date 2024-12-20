(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images) / (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Gary Neville has singled out Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez for his costly mistake during the 4-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup quarter-finals last night.

The thrilling encounter saw Spurs secure their place in the semi-finals after a rollercoaster of a match filled with individual errors on both sides.

Tottenham took the lead in the 15th minute when Dominic Solanke capitalised on a rebound after Pedro Porro’s powerful shot was parried straight into his path by United’s goalkeeper. The North London side doubled their lead early in the second half as Dejan Kulusevski slotted home after a dreadful clearance from Martinez.

Minutes later, Solanke added his second with a brilliant finish, putting Spurs 3-0 up.

Manchester United got back into the game, with Joshua Zirkzee and Amad Diallo capitalising on two dreadful errors from Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

However, Spurs captain Heung-min Son restored the two-goal cushion in the 88th minute with an audacious corner that found the back of the net. Despite Jonny Evans’ late header in stoppage time, United’s comeback fell short, and Tottenham advanced to the semis where they will face Liverpool.

Gary Neville calls out Lisandro Martinez for poor performance

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Gary Neville didn’t hold back in his criticism of Martinez, highlighting the defender’s poor clearance that directly led to Kulusevski’s goal.

He said (quotes via The Mirror):

“I have to say the clearance from Lisandro Martinez is quite simply appalling. To play that straight to Kulusevski,”

“He’s been let down by two poor mistakes, Ruben Amorim. He really has. You can talk about structure, shape, patterns tactics, but if your goalkeeper parries one out into the centre of the box and your centre back flicks one with the outside of his left boot…it’s a wimpish clearance.”

The error was just one of several defensive lapses in what has been a frustrating season for Manchester United. Despite a spirited fightback, mistakes from key players ultimately cost them the match and a chance at silverware.