“On his way to North London” – Club insider says Tottenham should have defender “signed by 1st January”

(Photo by Harry Murphy - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur could finalise the signing of Getafe centre-back Omar Alderete as soon as the January transfer window opens, according to club insider John Wenham.

The 28-year-old Paraguayan international has reportedly emerged as a priority target for Spurs as they aim to reinforce their injury-hit defence.

Club insider tips Spurs to sign Omar Alderete

Wenham believes that Spurs should act swiftly to activate Alderete’s release clause and secure the transfer without delay.

While Wenham admitted he was not much familiar with Alderete, he expressed confidence in Tottenham’s scouting department.

Speaking to Tottenham News, he said:

“It is good to see centre-backs being linked with the club.”

“If this is true, then the player should be signed by 1st January. He has a release clause, so Tottenham know what the deal is. Have the money transferred by 9 am on 1 January and the player will be on his way to North London.

“I don’t know much about this player. However, I trust our scouting team, they have signed some other lesser-known players who have proven to be good signings, so why can’t they do that again?”

Tottenham’s current injury crisis at the back

Spurs have been hit with a ridiculous injury crisis that has seen a number of their key first-team players miss out on action.

Tottenham’s first-choice centre-back pairing, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have struggled with recurring injuries this season. Both players attempted a comeback against Chelsea but were forced off due to injuries during the game, with Romero only lasting 15 minutes, while Micky van de Ven managed to play almost 70 minutes before suffering setbacks.

Meanwhile Ben Davies, who stepped up initially in their absence, also picked up a hamstring injury recently while Destiny Udogie picked up an injury during their dominating win against Southampton.

This spate of injuries has left Ange Postecoglou with a depleted defensive, making the signing of a new centre-back a top priority.

Alderete, who has gained experience across European leagues, including stints with Hertha Berlin, Valencia, and Getafe, fits the profile of a reliable defender with the ability to slot into Tottenham’s system. His release clause makes him an attainable target, allowing Spurs to address their defensive vulnerabilities without protracted negotiations.