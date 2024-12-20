Journalist claims Premier League attacker worth £100m is on Liverpool’s radar

Liverpool may need to look for a new attacker soon as they are struggling to get the best out of Darwin Nunez this season.

Even though the Uruguayan attacker scored in the Carabao Cup win against Southampton, he has still struggled to perform this season under Arne Slot.

The Dutch manager has been able to get the best out of most of the players at Anfield but Nunez has been a tough puzzle to solve.

The former Benfica attacker has only managed to score one goal in his last 11 appearances for the club.

The Reds have been linked with a number of strikers to replace the struggling Nunez at the club and Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram is one of them.

Another attacker that is being eyed by the Premier League leaders is Brighton attacker Joao Pedro.

In ten Premier League matches this season, Pedro has scored four goals and provided three assists.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has told Rousing The Kop that the Brighton star is on Liverpool’s radar.

“Liverpool know all about him, I’m told they knew about him even before he went to Watford [in January 2020], so he’s someone on their radar,” says the journalist.

“From what I’m told it isn’t just wingers that Liverpool are looking at. If they do decide to move on from a Darwin Nunez then they are doing their due diligence and always refreshing their reports.”

“They are doing work on these kinds of players, looking at who is next up and Pedro is one of the best in the Premier League on current form. He’s one who has come on their radar for sure.”

“£100m is the figure that Brighton are talking about.”

Brighton attacker Joao Pedro to Liverpool?

The fee that Brighton plan to demand is outrageous but the fact that they know Liverpool could be desperate to sign Pedro is working in their favour.

Nunez has been given a long time to prove himself following a big money move under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

If he fails to turnaround his career this season at the club, Slot should make the big call of letting the attacker leave the club and look for new options in the market.

Pedro is someone who likes to link up with his teammates and bring others into play, much like how former Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino used to play.

Nunez has between now and until the end of the season to save his Liverpool career.

Another player being targeted by the Premier League leaders is Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson.