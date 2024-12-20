Leeds hoping for huge profit as Tottenham lead glut of Premier League clubs in centre-back chase

Pascal Struijk of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match bagainst Preston North End. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Tottenham are at the head of the queue for the services of Leeds centre-back, Pascal Struijk, with the all whites hoping to make a huge profit on the player.

Leeds are on course for at least another Championship play-off berth this season as they attempt to get promoted to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Daniel Farke has worked wonders with the Elland Road outfit despite losing some of his biggest names.

Another Leeds ace is set to move on, but Aston Villa’s Louie Barry could be signed in the January transfer window as Farke pushes for a strong finish in the second half of the season

Tottenham favourites to sign Leeds centre-back Pascal Struijk

Pascal Struijk plays an important role at Leeds United and is noted for his solid defensive skills, however, he has become a player of interest to a number of Premier League clubs according to CaughtOffside sources.

Struijk is attracting attention thanks to the standard of his performances in the Championship, with Tottenham Hotspur leading Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion in the race for his signature.

Though the all whites are not necessarily putting him up for sale, it’s understood that would accede to it if they can make a big profit on Struijk.

Still very much in the fight for promotion, Leeds would need to recoup a decent fee in order to land a like-for-like replacement, and to that end a fee of £25m is being seen as a figure that will get Leeds to do business.

With the January transfer window opening in less than a fortnight, the quicker that any deal can be rubber stamped, the better for all concerned.

Whether Struijk’s sale contributes to the derailing of Leeds’ promotion ambitions would only be seen in due course.