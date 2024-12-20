(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) / (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly plotting a sensational move for Liverpool’s highly-rated goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Irish international, long regarded as one of the Premier League’s best backup goalkeepers, could be set to depart Anfield in search of regular first-team action.

Since making his Liverpool debut in 2019, Kelleher has featured 60 times for the Reds, keeping 21 clean sheets. Though he has primarily served as a deputy to Brazilian superstar Alisson Becker, Kelleher has delivered standout performances whenever called upon.

One of his most memorable moments came in the 2022 League Cup final, where he famously scored the decisive penalty in a thrilling shootout victory over Chelsea. This season, with Alisson sidelined due to injury, Kelleher stepped into the starting role and shone once again.

His performances included a remarkable penalty save against Kylian Mbappe, helping Liverpool maintain their position atop the Premier League and Champions League standings during a crucial stretch.

Despite his heroics, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has reiterated that Alisson remains the club’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. The Brazilian reclaimed his spot last week against Girona, pushing Kelleher back to the bench.

To add to Kelleher’s predicament is Liverpool’s summer signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili, viewed as a long-term successor to Alisson. Reports suggest that the 26-year-old Irishman is now seriously considering his future, having reportedly informed close associates of his intention to leave next summer.

Kelleher was close to leaving Anfield last summer, with Nottingham Forest expressing interest, but Liverpool blocked the move. With another year of limited opportunities looming, it appears increasingly likely that his time on Merseyside is coming to an end.

Leeds United interested in Caoimhin Kelleher

According to the latest from TEAMtalk, Kelleher is attracting serious interest from Leeds United who view him as a perfect replacement for the struggling Illan Meslier. However, it is said that they will only have a chance of signing him if they win back promotion to the Premier League.

The report further adds that there is no guarantee that the player will want to join Leeds even if they win promotion, as they could be at risk of an immediate relegation.

Additionally, the report claims that besides Leeds, there will be top Champions League sides showing interest in the Liverpool man and while the player’s decision will depend on where he gets the most playing time, Champions League sides will obviously hold the preference.

For now, Kelleher remains a Liverpool player, but his future is shrouded in uncertainty. As one of the most reliable backup goalkeepers in Europe, he will undoubtedly be a hot commodity in the transfer market next summer.