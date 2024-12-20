(Photos by Jan Kruger & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Real Madrid could have some competition on their hands in their respective bids to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

Los Blancos can currently call upon Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia in the role, though one could reasonably argue the Canadian would represent an improvement on both options.

Over at Old Trafford, there can be no arguments brooked when comparing the 24-year-old to Tyrell Malacia, whilst the talented Luke Shaw is too frequently injured to be considered a reliable force. Yet there is some debate over whether Manchester would be Davies’ preferred destination.

With Liverpool also potentially keen on bolstering the left-back position, bearing in mind Andy Robertson’s recent struggles on the pitch, a potential move for the fullback is looking complicated.

The former Vancouver Whitecaps star’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool have a chance of signing Alphonso Davies

It’s a seemingly slim chance at this point in time, but Liverpool could yet officially join the race, if they so wish.

“True: Alphonso Davies is open to a potential transfer away from Bayern Munich,” the BILD reporter informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“He’s not 100% fixed on Manchester United or Real Madrid. I heard that talks with Bayern, at the moment, are on ice until January.

“His agent, Nick Huoseh, will talk with any interested top club in the new year. When Huoseh is on his tour of England, Liverpool could get a meeting with him. It would be a good club for Davies, of course, given they play a style of football that would suit him. Liverpool, naturally, have a chance.

“I think Manchester United and Real Madrid are more concrete by comparison at this point in time. Bayern are also applying pressure to sign him up to a new contract. They’re still hopeful about making this work. So, Liverpool are still in the race, if they want him.”

Similar to the Moises Caicedo transfer saga that dominated the 2023 summer window, however, one might reasonably assume that the Merseysiders are arriving rather late to the party.

United and Madrid’s interest by comparison is, as Falk noted, ‘more concrete’, so Liverpool already have some serious groundwork to make up ahead of January.

But what a coup it would be for Arne Slot’s men to beat their domestic and European rivals to such a remarkable left-back – especially amid ongoing questions around the position at Anfield.