“I would leave” – Liverpool transfer target opens door to surprise Anfield move

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have received a major boost in pursuit of one of the players they are trying to sign.

Under manager Arne Slot, most of the players have managed to perform well but one of the underperformers has been left-back Andy Robertson.

The Scotland international was sent off in the recent match against Fulham which ended up as a 2-2 draw at Anfield and his performance earlier in the season against Arsenal was a sign of huge concern for the Reds.

The Premier League leaders are eyeing a move for a new left-back and one of the players on their shortlist is Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson.

The American international was brilliant in Fulham’s recent visit to Anfield and he showed his quality by keeping Mohamed Salah quiet.

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies have both been linked with a move to Liverpool along with Robinson.

As per Marca, both Manchester United and Manchester City are going to be involved in a race with Liverpool to sign the left-back.

The USA international said:

“I’m very happy here. The fact that there is interest from other teams is great. Obviously, it all comes down to whether someone wants me enough to pay what Fulham would ask. So, if the club sees it as a good idea, I would leave.”

Antonee Robinson would be the perfect signing for Liverpool

The left-back would be the ideal choice for Liverpool as he is equally good in attack as he is in defense.

He already has six assists this season in the league, third to only Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka.

Robinson would fit like a glove at Anfield and the kind of football that Slot is playing at the club, the defender would fit in well in the Dutchman’s system.

Left-back position needs attention at Liverpool and the poor form of Robertson and the fitness issues of Kostas Tsimikas have shown that a new player is desperately needed in this position.

Club icon Jamie Carragher has urged the Reds to sign Bournemouth’s Kerkez as their new left-back.

Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri is another option on the shortlist of the club.