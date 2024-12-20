Report: Man United ready to convince England international to join in January

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United need new additions to their squad and their performances this season have shown that.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side who beat Ruben Amorim’s team 4-3.

It was another match that showed that Man United’s defense is a cause of huge concern for the manager.

Despite spending money on defensive players like Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro in the summer transfer window, they have been unable to improve the standards of defense at the club.

The Premier League giants are now shifting their focus on Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and they are ready to once again test the resolve of their fellow Premier League side.

According to GiveMeSport, Man United are ready to persuade Branthwaite to join the club over their rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, who are also keen on the services of the England international.

The Red Devils tried to sign Branthwaite in the summer transfer window but both of their bids were rejected by Everton.

The Toffees have set a price tag of £80million for their star defender, as per the report, and it is highly unlikely that any of the Premier League club will be able to match the fee being demanded by Everton.

Man United face competition to sign Jarrad Branthwaite

The Merseyside club would not want to lose the defender in January as it would derail their chances of staying in the Premier League this season so a move at the end of the season could be a possibility.

Liverpool and Man City are interested in signing the Everton defender and they are ready to go against the Red Devils to sign him.

Arne Slot’s side are preparing to sign a long term replacement of Virgil Van Dijk at the club and Branthwaite is someone who fits the profile of the player they are looking for.

As for City, their defense this season has leaked goals for fun and Pep Guardiola is looking to add more quality to his backline.

Everton are hopeful of Branthwaite staying at the club and they think that the defender will sign a new deal at Goodison Park to extend his spell.

Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande is the other centre-back on the radar of Amorim’s team.