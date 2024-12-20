Man United could lose another star player along with Marcus Rashford in January

(Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Manchester United are expected to make changes to their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

The Red Devils will look to provide new manager Ruben Amorim the authority to make changes according to his needs and playing style.

The Portuguese manager has shown signs of improvement at the club but results have been inconsistent under him since his arrival at the club.

While they have had positive results like a win in the Manchester City derby, Amorim has failed to win big matches against Arsenal and Tottenham.

Marcus Rashford’s future is uncertain at the club after the player was dropped from the squad for the Manchester derby but he is not the only player who could be on his way out of the club.

They are already looking at possible replacements of Rashford at the club.

According to TuttoSport, the agent of Joshua Zirkzee has arranged a meeting with Man United directors and Amorim to discuss a potential move.

The Dutch attacker is attracting interest from Serie A giants Juventus, who are managed by manager Thiago Motta, the person who got the best out of Zirkzee at Bologna last season.

Since joining the club in the summer transfer window under former manager Erik ten Hag, Zirkzee has struggled to perform at the club.

Joshua Zirkzee has not performed as expected at Man United

The attacker has scored just three league goals and provided two assists all season which is a poor return for a player like him.

He scored 14 goals for Bologna last season and helped them in their qualification for the Champions League.

The manager who signed him at the club, Ten Hag, has now left and that has put a question mark on the future of the Netherlands international.

Juventus are interested in signing the Man United star particularly on a loan deal at the moment but with the option of buying the player.

His head could be turned by interest from Juventus as he would love the opportunity to play under his former manager and return to the league where he played his best football.