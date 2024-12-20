Man United eyeing move for 25-year-old player to become Ruben Amorim’s first signing

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Ederson, the Brazilian midfielder from Atalanta, which could mark Ruben Amorim’s first signing at the club, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Since joining Atalanta from Salernitana in July 2022, Ederson has quickly established himself as a key player.

The 25-year-old is highly versatile, capable of playing as a defensive midfielder, a box-to-box presence, or even further forward in the No. 10 role.

With his contract running until June 2027, Ederson is one of several players being closely monitored by Man United as they look to strengthen their midfield.

🚨🔴 Once again been told that #Ederson is one of the few names Manchester United are seriously considering for the central midfield position ✔️ Some decision-makers are fully convinced of his abilities. However, there is not yet a complete consensus within the club. For this… pic.twitter.com/CvFBzgmMQ5 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 19, 2024

Man United have identified their midfield as a weak position

Amorim and his coaching staff have identified midfield as a key area for improvement as they work to turn around Man United’s fortunes following a challenging first half of the season.

Ederson has been a topic of discussion within the club, with some members of the INEOS-backed sporting leadership team confident that the Brazilian would excel in England. However, there are still others who remain uncertain about the move.

The poor form of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro is a huge concern for the Red Devils.

Both the midfielders are expected to leave the club next year and new additions would be needed in the midfield to play alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte.

Amorim has shown signs of improvement in his short spell at the club so far and the club chiefs are confident that the right backing to the manager can turnaround their disappointing season.

While Ederson could arrive at the club, Marcus Rashford could head out soon as the attacker has expressed his desire of a new challenge in his career.

Joshua Zirkzee is another player who is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.