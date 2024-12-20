“Cut ties with him”- Man United told to sell player after disastrous Tottenham performance

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-3 defeat against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

The defeat meant that Ruben Amorim’s side were knocked out right before the semifinal stage and lost one of their best chance to win a silverware this season.

Among the poor performers for the Red Devils on the night was Erik ten Hag’s expensive signing Antony.

The former Ajax man was given the nod over players like Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho to start the match but he once again failed to deliver, much like most of his Man United career.

Football pundit Troy Deeney has told the Premier League side to get rid of Antony as they play better without him.

While analysing the match on CBS Sports, the former Watford man claimed that Amorim’s side started playing much better when Antony was taken off.

‘As soon as Manchester United took Antony off, everybody else started running,’ Deeney said.

‘They’ve got to cut ties with him. I don’t want to make him the scapegoat but, honestly, watching him is so frustrating. This is your big moment.

‘He doesn’t run, he doesn’t sprint… just get him out.

‘If you’re getting rid of Marcus Rashford, whoever is taking him, we’ll pay you to take him [Antony] as well. Get him out the club.’

Troy Deeney wants Man United to cut ties with Antony

Deeney was not impressed with Antony’s work rate against Tottenham and expressed his frustration over the performance of the Brazilian winger.

Since joining the club, Antony has struggled to perform at the top level and this season has been the same for him.

It was believed that a change in management could help the player revive his career but those optimistic ideas have been dismissed soon.

As Man United reportedly look to offload Marcus Rashford after he claimed he is ready for a new challenge, Antony is also someone who should be shown the exit door at the club and sold as soon as possible.

His presence in the squad is not helping the team in any way and instead of playing him, it would be better if a youngster from the academy is given chances.