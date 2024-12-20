“Seems to have lost his way” – Man United star advised to leave the club for new challenge

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has stunned fans and the club by claiming that he is looking for a new challenge in his career.

The 27-year-old attacker was left out of the squad against Manchester City and without him, the Red Devils managed to win the match 2-1 in dramatic fashion.

Man United manager Ruben Amorim made the brave call of starting the match without Rashford and it has invited a reaction for the English attacker.

Club icon Roy Keane has now joined the conversation and has advised Rashford to leave the club and move abroad.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the transfer saga of Rashford possibly leaving the club has entered a crucial stage.

The boyhood Man United fan has scored 138 goals for the club in 426 appearances but he may not be able to add much since he is now being linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Roy Keane wants Marcus Rashford to leave

While discussing Rashford’s interview on Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast, Keane said:

“I don’t actually mind what he said, although it’s a bit long, but it’s spot on.

“Sometimes a deal just works for everybody it’s been going on for a year or two now, there’s obviously a bit of talent there and he’s been at the club since he was a kid.

“A change would probably do him a world of good, for him and his team and family to go abroad.”

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Rashford is Man United’s problem and Amorim made the right decision by dropping him from the team.

Move away from Man United can revive Rashford’s career

The 27-year-old has struggled to find his best form for two seasons now and it is better that he leaves the club for a new challenge in his career.

It is just not working out for him at Old Trafford and a change of scenery can help him, just like it has helped Jadon Sancho at Chelsea.

It will be an emotional exit for the player but this decision will help him not only on the club level but also to earn a place in the England squad.