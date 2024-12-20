“He’s a sensational player” – Man United told to sign player who left the club in 2022

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

With the January transfer window about to come, Manchester United will be busy like other clubs to strengthen their squad.

They have struggled this season but since the arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim, they finally have some hope of a brighter future with some of the recent results going their way.

Their latest win came against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium, thanks to two late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo.

However, there are still some weaknesses in the team and they need to address those issues by making changes to their squad.

Man United icon Dwight Yorke has urged the Red Devils to sign Paul Pogba again because he believes he is better than all the midfielders they currently have in the squad.

Following the termination of his contract at Juventus, Pogba is a free agent at the moment and signing him would be easier for the Premier League side.

In conversation with sportslens.com, as reported by Daily Star, Yorke said:

“Paul Pogba is better than what we have, that’s for sure. Whether the fans will welcome him back and make life easy for him, I don’t know, that could be the problem he faces.

“A fit Pogba, playing football the way he can play football, will definitely add value to the team. He’s a sensational player; he’s a really good talent. He offers that little bit of an X-factor by being there. He does things that no other players can do.

“I would think with the ban, being out of football, he’ll have a little bit of a point to prove. He doesn’t drink, he obviously looks after himself, so you can take a punt on a two-year deal. I would review it. I certainly wouldn’t turn my nose up at it.

“I would really consider it. Why would you not? When you look at what we have in midfield, Pogba coming into that would instantly improve things.”

Paul Pogba back to Man United?

Pogba spent six years at Man United since 2016 to 2022. He was a key member of the side for a long time but the jury is still out on him.

The French midfielder was often inconsistent but whenever he performed well, he made a difference for the team.

There are question marks at the moment over his fitness and form since he has been out of the game for some time now due to his doping ban.

The World Cup winner can resume playing football from January and Yorke believes it is the ideal opportunity for the player as well as Man United to reconnect again and start a new chapter.

Amorim’s side may look to part ways with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen soon and it is clear that they need new additions in the midfielder but Yorke may be getting a little too optimistic with his suggestion that Pogba is the answer.

While Pogba is wanted at the club, Marcus Rashford could be heading out of the club.