Manchester United are reportedly exploring the possibility of loaning out Marcus Rashford during the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

The report claims that the club is looking for a solution to an increasingly untenable situation, as tensions surrounding Rashford’s role under new manager Ruben Amorim threaten to create a toxic atmosphere within the squad.

Manchester United consider Marcus Rashford loan after last 48 hours development

As per the report, the last 48 hours have caused a huge amount of unrest inside the club and that the club would rather have him leave in January but only if they can strike a loan deal with a non-Premier League club as they are not willing to loan him to another league rival.

Rashford’s potential loan exit comes on the back of his omission from the squad for the Manchester Derby, a decision that also saw Alejandro Garnacho dropped. Amorim clarified that the move was not due to disciplinary issues but rather reflected his commitment to selecting players based on performance in training, professionalism, and team engagement.

While Garnacho has since returned to the fold, Rashford’s situation appears far more complicated. Reports suggest that Amorim sees the England international’s time at Old Trafford as coming to an end, with the club viewing a January loan as an opportunity to reset the situation while preserving team harmony.

United are reportedly unwilling to loan Rashford to a Premier League rival, preferring to strike a deal with a club outside England. The decision underscores the desire to avoid strengthening domestic competitors while also providing Rashford with a fresh environment to rediscover his form.

Interestingly, the player has also admitted that he is ready for a new challenge when pressed about the current situation at Manchester United.

If a loan move materialises, it could serve as a stepping stone toward a permanent departure in the summer, marking the end of the forward’s long association with the Red Devils.

Rashford’s time at United nearing an end

Since his breakout under Louis van Gaal in 2016, Rashford has been a central figure at Manchester United. Known for his pace, flair, and eye for goal, he has delivered iconic moments for the club, including crucial goals in major matches.

His form, however, has fluctuated in recent seasons, and despite flashes of brilliance, Rashford has struggled to consistently perform at the level expected of him.

As the January window approaches, all eyes will be on Old Trafford to see how the Rashford saga unfolds. Whether through a loan move abroad or a more permanent solution later, it seems increasingly likely that Rashford’s time at United is nearing its end.