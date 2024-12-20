Mason Mount and Ruben Amorim. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has given an update on the fitness of Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount.

The England international limped out of Man Utd’s 2-1 comeback win over local rivals Manchester City last week, visibly upset at this latest setback following a host of injury problems since joining the Red Devils.

According to Transfermarkt, Mount has now missed 30 games since his £55m move (per BBC Sport) from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 — by contrast, he’s only managed to play 32 times, registering just one goal and one assist.

The former total is set to rise with Amorim confirming Mount will be sidelined for an extended period.

“Several weeks [he will be out for]. I don’t know the exact date but it is going to be long. That’s it. It is part of football and we continue,” Amorim told reporters in a Friday press conference (via BBC Sport).

Is Mason Mount injury-prone or just unlucky?

Amorim was also asked if he believes Mount to be an ‘injury-prone’ player or if he’s just suffered from bad luck since his Old Trafford arrival.

“That is not my department. What I can do is to help him to teach him to play our game while he is recovering, to give him that time to think about different things,” Amorim said.

“The worst part is that we don’t have time to train as you should do while recovering with a lot of injuries – as you should do. We are always travelling, we don’t train enough with the team together. It makes it hard to recover for the games.”

Without Mount, Man Utd host Bournemouth this weekend before travelling to relegation-threatened Wolves on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils are 13th in the table but just six points off the Champions League places.