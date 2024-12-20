Leicester City in chase for Newcastle winger wanted by five clubs

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe chats with Leicester City manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ruud van Nistelrooy has seemingly registered an interest in Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron, but the Foxes manager faces a struggle to land him.

The Paraguayan has only played 119 minutes across six Premier League games this season (transfermarkt), so clearly a move away from St. James’ Park will be of benefit to him.

Miguel Almiron clearly still has something about him but isn’t being given the chance to showcase his talent, and as The Sun report, that has seen five clubs preparing to persuade him to move during the January window.

Miguel Almiron is on Leicester’s winter shopping list

The £60m-rated ace has been told he’s free to leave by Eddie Howe, and Almiron’s agent has noted his client’s unhappiness with the current status quo.

Ruud van Nistelrooy needs to get things exactly right in the transfer window in order to haul Leicester away from the relegation places.

However, Marseille, Stuttgart, Crystal Palace and Wolves are all credited with an interest in the player.

Therefore, Almiron’s price could rise dependant on just how desperate those clubs are to secure his services.

Newcastle could be quids in with Miguel Almiron

For the Magpies, an auction type situation will be manna from heaven, given that he’s well out of favour now on Tyneside.

Almiron could’ve left the club before now as it was believed there was serious interest in him during the summer, however, a move never materialised.

Now, a few months later, the player can be in no doubt that his Newcastle career is over and January will be the right time for him to move on.

The only decision that he needs to concern himself with is where he sees his immediate future, and which club of the five that want him, most align with his values and ambitions.