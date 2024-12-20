(Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Arsenal have been handed a significant boost ahead of their Premier League match against Crystal Palace this weekend, with Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori expected to return to action.

Declan Rice, who missed Arsenal’s dramatic 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Palace on Wednesday due to a minor injury, is set to rejoin the squad. His return will provide much-needed stability in midfield as the Gunners aim to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool.

Meanwhile, summer signing Riccardo Calafiori is also ready to make his comeback. The 22-year-old Italian has endured a challenging debut season at Arsenal, plagued by injuries.

Calafiori has suffered several separate setbacks this season, including a calf problem in September and a knee injury in late October, which kept him sidelined for over a month. His most recent issue in late November forced him to miss five additional games. (Transfermarkt)

Despite his injury woes, Calafiori’s return could add much-needed depth to Arsenal’s defensive options as they approach a hectic fixture schedule.

Speaking ahead of the game this weekend, Mikel Arteta confirmed that both Rice and Calafiori are back. When asked about their fitness, he said (via Arsenal’s official Website): “They are both available to be in the squad.”

League Cup drama sets up the possibility of a potential North London Derby final

Arsenal’s midweek League Cup victory over Crystal Palace came thanks to a sensational second-half hat-trick from Gabriel Jesus, a player who has been linked with a move away. Former Gunner Eddie Nketiah pulled one back for Palace in the dying moments after Mateta had given Palace the lead earlier in the first half, but Mikel Arteta’s side held on to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

The Gunners are set to face high-flying Newcastle United in the next round, while their North London rivals Tottenham will play Liverpool in the other semi-final. This opens up the tantalizing prospect of a North London Derby final if both Arsenal and Spurs advance.

For now, Arsenal’s attention shifts back to the Premier League as they prepare for another clash with Crystal Palace. With key players returning, Arteta will be hoping to secure three points and reduce the gap between his side and table-topping Liverpool.