Jamie O’Hara tells Tottenham to sign Premier League star to replace Timo Werner

Timo Werner has been criticised for his performances recently while playing for Tottenham.

The German attacker has failed to make an impact at the club since his loan move from RB Leipzig in Germany.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou did not hide his feelings about Werner’s performance against Rangers in their recent 1-1 draw in the Europa League.

Former player and football pundit Jamie O’Hara has urged the club to make a move for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford, who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on Rashford’s future at Man United and whether the 27-year-old attacker could actually leave the club.

O’Hara feels that Rashford would have a point to prove and he would be an upgrade on the disappointing Werner.

The former Tottenham man wrote on X:

“Would you take Marcus Rashford at Spurs? At his best, he is a top player.”

A fan replied to him, saying:

“You’ve lost the plot Jamie. Why should we look at players who can’t make a success of themselves, we’ve had 2 many of them!”

The former midfielder then made his feelings clear by writing:

“A hungry Rashford with a point to prove is a big step up from timo Werner”

Man United star Marcus Rashford to Tottenham?

It is difficult to see Man United selling Rashford to a direct rival but stranger things have happened in football.

Jadon Sancho was allowed to leave the club in the summer and he joined Chelsea where his career is off to an impressive start.

Getting Rashford will not be easy by any means but if he is available, Tottenham should target a move for him and try their luck.

Under an attacking manager like Postecoglou and with less pressure from the fans, he can perform well and prove to be a great signing for the North London club.