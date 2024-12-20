“Will definitely move on” – Pundit claims Liverpool star is heading out of the club

(Photo by Maja Hitij, Justin Setterfield, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Some of the Liverpool players have been linked with a move away from the club.

The Reds are struggling to agree new deals with their star trio of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk.

With all three of them entering the final year of their contract at the club, their future at Anfield is uncertain and with every passing week, their stay at the club is looking highly doubtful.

Football pundit Darren Bent has claimed that all three will be difficult to replace for the Premier League leaders and he feels that at least one of them will be saying goodbye to the club next year.

The former Premier League attacker has named Alexander-Arnold as the player he feels will depart from the club and he has named Real Madrid as his next potential destination.

“It’s surprising they’ve allowed them to get to this point if I’m honest. If you get those three players tied down for the next two or three years Arne Slot’s probably thinking ‘with the situation, we have got a chance now to be really dominant and win,’” Bent said on talkSPORT.

“Come January I think it’ll be really interesting now. I don’t think all three of them will stay, I think one of them will definitely move on.

“Now if you’re asking me which one do I believe will probably leave it would be Trent, I think he’ll probably sign, maybe with Real Madrid it looks like, but I think Salah and Van Dijk will stay.

“If I had to pin one down to say ‘you have to stay’, for me it would be Virgil. You can’t replace any of them.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool?

All the three players have been crucial to Liverpool’s success in the last few years.

They have helped the club win the Premier League and the Champions League titles and the way they are playing, they could add more silverware to their trophy cabinet this season.

It is highly likely that Alexander-Arnold will leave the club considering he is at the stage of his career where a move to Real Madrid would be difficult to reject for him.

The La Liga giants are looking for a new right-back and the kind of attacking football they play, the Liverpool defender is the ideal player for them.

Although there are no guarantees over the future of Salah and Van Dijk but it appears that the club will be able to convince both of them to stay and continue being a crucial part of the Arne Slot project at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez is the other player being linked with a move away from Anfield.