Ruben Amorim vows to ‘help’ out-of-form Man Utd star despite calls for club to sell

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Manchester United FC at Etihad Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has admitted Antony ‘lacks a bit of confidence’ but has promised to ‘help him to be a better player’.

Since joining Man Utd, Antony has managed just 12 goals and five assists in 92 appearances, which is a serious fall from the 24 goals and 22 assists he registered in 82 games for Ajax.

Man United eyeing move for 25-year-old player to become Ruben Amorim’s first signing!

The Brazilian winger is yet to truly prove his worth following an initial £82m from Ajax in the summer of 2022 (per BBC Sport).

Antony is yet to start a Premier League game this season, clocking up 50 minutes across four substitute appearances, while only starting once in the Europa League alongside another three bench outings.

In 10 appearances across all competitions, the 24-year-old has notched just one goal and zero assists, while he’s created six chances and completed just seven of his 18 attempted take-ons.

Antony: Ruben Amorim vows to improve Man Utd winger

It’s the latter that worries Amorim the most, with the Portuguese coach saying Antony ‘lacks confidence’ when taking players on. However, he did vow to help his winger grow as a player.

“He needs more confidence,” Amorim told reporters ahead of this weekend’s clash at home to Bournemouth (via BBC Sport).

He added: “I remember Antony and I played against him in Ajax, he lacks a bit of confidence about going into one v ones, he is working hard and trying, playing both inside and outside. He is trying and I will help him to be a better player.”

Amorim’s comments come after Antony was heavily criticised for his performance against Tottenham in the EFL Cup on Thursday.

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney even called upon United to ‘cut ties’ with the Brazil international, although Amorim seems more likely to help coach Antony to become a more consistent force.