(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Liverpool have received an early boost with two Tottenham players ruled out of the first-leg of the League Cup semi-final.

Tottenham advanced to the semi-finals in dramatic fashion, defeating Manchester United 4-3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a pulsating encounter.

The match began with Spurs taking the lead in the 15th minute when Dominic Solanke pounced on a rebound from Pedro Porro’s thunderous strike.

Dejan Kulusevski doubled the lead early in the second half with a composed finish, and Solanke added his second just minutes later, leaving Spurs in a commanding 3-0 lead.

However, Manchester United roared back into the contest, capitalising on two horrendous errors from Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Bruno Fernandes set up Joshua Zirzee for a simple tap-in before Amad Diallo intercepted a misplaced pass to slide the ball into the net, making it 3-2.

In the 88th minute, Tottenham captain Heung-min Son calmed the home crowd’s nerves by scoring directly from a corner. Jonny Evans’ stoppage-time header gave United a glimmer of hope, but Spurs held on to secure their place in the semi-finals.

James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr suspensions a blow for Spurs

After their thrilling victory, Tottenham were drawn against Liverpool in the semi-finals. However, the London club will be without two key midfielders for the first leg.

James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr both picked up their second yellow cards of the competition during the quarter-final, triggering one-match bans under League Cup suspension rules. With the suspensions confirmed, Ange Postecoglou faces a significant challenge in reshuffling his midfield for the crucial tie against the in-form Reds.

Liverpool flying high under Arne Slot

Liverpool advanced to the semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over Southampton, a match in which Arne Slot fielded a youthful side. Darwin Nunez gave them the lead with a composed finish after some great work from Trent Alexander-Arnold before Harvey Elliott doubled the advantage. Saints got one back in the second half but the young Liverpool side held on to go through to the next round.

Arne Slot has done a remarkable job since coming in so far, with the Reds currently sitting on top of the Premier League, tope of the Champions League and into the semis of the League Cup.

The upcoming clash between Liverpool and Tottenham is expected to be yet another thrilling contest, as matches between the two sides often are. With the stakes high and a place in the final on the line, both teams need to be at their best in what promises to be an exciting semi-final showdown.