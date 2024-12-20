Tottenham up against it in chase for brilliant German defender as West Ham have trump card in Steidten

Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal against Verona. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Tim Steidten could be the trump card for West Ham as they enter a January transfer battle with London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur for brilliant Inter Milan defender, Yann Bisseck.

According to CaughtOffside sources, the London clubs sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old German during Inter’s recent match against Parma, and positive reports were received after a strong performance.

Both Ange Postecoglou and Julen Lopetegui are ready to test the waters in the January transfer window, but it’s the Hammers that are likely to have any edge in negotiations.

That’s because of the German connection thanks to technical director, Tim Steidten.

Yann Bisseck could solve West Ham’s defensive problems

Although Inter haven’t made a final decision on whether they’ll allow the 6ft 5in centre-back to leave in January, they will find it hard to turn down offers in the region of £35m, which both Premier League clubs are expected to offer.

It’s understandable why they’re interested in Bisseck’s services, given that the problems for both Lopetegui and Postecoglou begin and end with the back line.

One Spurs defender recently limped out of action, whilst Jean-Clair Todibo has threatened to quit the Hammers after a bust-up with the manager.

West Ham need a difference maker like Yann Bisseck

When fit, Tottenham have the likes of Micky van de Ven to shore up their central defence, whereas West Ham are still struggling in that area.

With a goal difference of minus eight, the Irons have the worst defensive record in the English top-flight apart from the bottom four.

Clearly, that needs to be addressed as quickly as possible if they don’t want to be drawn into a relegation battle in the second half of the 24/25 campaign.

Landing Bisseck could be key to their aspirations, but his hire is by no means a foregone conclusion at this stage.