Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to journalist Alessandro Jacobone, AC Milan are keen on signing the 22-year-old winger and they are looking at him as a potential replacement for Samuel Chukwueze.

The report mentions the possibility of a swap deal involving the two players as well. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa are willing to do such a deal in the near future.

Chukwueze has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past and he has worked under Unai Emery during their time together at Villarreal.

The Spanish manager will know all about the player and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to bring the player to the West Midlands club in exchange for Philogene.

A swap deal might not be a great idea

The 22-year-old Aston Villa winger has a contract with the club until 2029 after joining them in the summer and he is highly rated across the country. He could develop into a key player for the club with the right guidance. Letting him leave the club might not be a wise decision. With that said, his performances have been underwhelming for Villa.

In addition to that, Chukwueze has not been at his best in recent months and it will be interesting to see if he can recapture his top form. He would need to adapt to the Premier League as well.

Aston VilIa need more quality in their squad if they want to compete in the Champions League regularly. It remains to be seen whether they can plug the gaps in their squad over the next few windows. Unai Emery has put together a talented squad at Villa Park but there is still room for improvement if they want to win major trophies.