Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min has been linked with a move away from the North London club.

According to Fichajes, the 32-year-old is reportedly a target for Atletico Madrid and they could look to sign him in the coming months.

The South Korean will be a free agent in the summer of 2025 and Atletico Madrid are willing to bring him to La Liga if the conditions are favourable.

Atletico Madrid need more quality and depth in their attacking unit and the 32-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he will chip in with goals and assists.

There is no doubt that Son has the physical and technical attributes to do well in La Liga and he could be a key player for Diego Simeone and his side in the short term.

The South Korean has 7 goals and 6 assists in all competitions this season and he will look to hit the ground running at Atletico Madrid if the move goes through.

Atletico move could be tempting for Son

Son has not been able to win trophies at the club level with Tottenham and a move to Atletico might improve his chances. Atletico Madrid have a quality squad at their disposal and a world-class manager at the helm. Son might stand a better chance of winning a trophy with them.

It would be a major bargain if Atletico Madrid can secure his signature in the summer.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Ideally, Tottenham should look to keep him at the club and agree on an extension with him.

Regardless of his age and recent signs of decline, he remains a proven performer at the highest level, and he is undoubtedly one of the best attackers in the Premier League. Any club signing him would have a game-changer on their hands.